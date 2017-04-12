Estes, Velez to wed on April 22
Neil and Dawn Estes of Falkville are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Lauren Elizabeth Estes, to Edwin Reuel Velez, son of Edwin and Ines Velez of Albertville.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hartselle Enquirer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Decatur Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Missing person
|Apr 6
|Edna Pierce Lex Ky
|2
|Unless You Repent
|Apr 6
|Meat Puppet
|2
|Concealed carry bills cause law enforcement con...
|Apr 4
|jimwildrickjr
|3
|Mo Brooks is 1 of them Mormons (Mar '12)
|Apr 4
|ThomasA
|11
|cheating (Aug '13)
|Mar 30
|well
|4
|Baldwin County sees growth tension spill into p...
|Mar 24
|ThomasA
|2
|Huntsville Motorcycle clubs? (Jul '14)
|Mar 23
|Bubba the Love Sp...
|13
Find what you want!
Search Decatur Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC