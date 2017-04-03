Emails give no clues into why Decatur Superintendent quit

A day before he resigned as Decatur City Schools superintendent, Dan Brigman was communicating with school board President Karen Duke about his upcoming evaluation. He was also talking through emails with board member Dwight Jett about roads around the new high schools and to Mayor Tab Bowling and a Decatur resident about the district's plan to use the Aquadome as a physical education class site for Brookhaven Middle School students during the 2017-18 academic year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAFF-TV Huntsville.