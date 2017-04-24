'Disgruntled' inmate accused of setting mattress on fire in Morgan County
Kenneth Ray Pitts II, 18, of Decatur, is accused of setting fire to his bed during an incident at the jail late Sunday. "He was disgruntled about something," Morgan County sheriff's Lt.
