Decatur seeking teachers through job fair
On April 26, during the district's job fair, school officials will place an emphasis on recruiting teachers with math, science, special education and English-as-a-Second Language certifications. "We know there is a shortage of math and science teachers across the state, and we're trying to get a jump-start," DCS Human Resources Supervisor Yvette Evans said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.
Add your comments below
Decatur Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Building Church on Slaughter Road
|1 hr
|Pat Maweini
|3
|Shoney's expanding with new locations in north ...
|Sat
|ThomasA
|4
|Missing person
|Apr 6
|Edna Pierce Lex Ky
|2
|Unless You Repent
|Apr 6
|Meat Puppet
|2
|Concealed carry bills cause law enforcement con...
|Apr 4
|jimwildrickjr
|3
|Mo Brooks is 1 of them Mormons (Mar '12)
|Apr 4
|ThomasA
|11
|cheating (Aug '13)
|Mar 30
|well
|4
Find what you want!
Search Decatur Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC