Decatur man jailed in double shooting
A Decatur man was in Morgan County jail following an incident in which two people were shot, according to Decatur police. Marvin Anthony Wilson, 43, of 303 Courtney Drive S.W. was incarcerated in lieu of $90,000 bail on charges of first-degree domestic violence and second-degree domestic violence , according to police.
