Decatur man charged with trafficking
Randy Maurice Marshall, 31, 1812 Oxford Circle S.W., was arrested after a several-month investigation by authorities, police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.
Comments
Add your comments below
Decatur Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Missing person
|15 hr
|Edna Pierce Lex Ky
|2
|Unless You Repent
|17 hr
|Meat Puppet
|2
|Concealed carry bills cause law enforcement con...
|Apr 4
|jimwildrickjr
|3
|Mo Brooks is 1 of them Mormons (Mar '12)
|Apr 4
|ThomasA
|11
|cheating (Aug '13)
|Mar 30
|well
|4
|Baldwin County sees growth tension spill into p...
|Mar 24
|ThomasA
|2
|Huntsville Motorcycle clubs? (Jul '14)
|Mar 23
|Bubba the Love Sp...
|13
Find what you want!
Search Decatur Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC