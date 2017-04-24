Decatur man charged in shooting of wife, her son
Marvin Wilson was arrested and charged with domestic violence first degree assault and domestic violence second degree assault, according to Decatur police. He is being held in the Morgan County Jail on $90,000 bond.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Comments
Add your comments below
Decatur Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|is huntsville a good place to live? (Aug '09)
|4 hr
|jcorvette72
|32
|Huntsville Motorcycle clubs? (Jul '14)
|5 hr
|jcorvette72
|14
|alabama lottery
|5 hr
|jcorvette72
|6
|Kenny speegle
|Apr 25
|Fred
|1
|Building Church on Slaughter Road
|Apr 21
|Chester Molester
|16
|Missing person
|Apr 19
|drop that duce
|3
|Shoney's expanding with new locations in north ...
|Apr 15
|ThomasA
|4
Find what you want!
Search Decatur Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC