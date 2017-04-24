Decatur man charged in shooting of wi...

Decatur man charged in shooting of wife, her son

Marvin Wilson was arrested and charged with domestic violence first degree assault and domestic violence second degree assault, according to Decatur police. He is being held in the Morgan County Jail on $90,000 bond.

