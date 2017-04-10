Decatur man arrested for drug possess...

Decatur man arrested for drug possession after wrecking in Lowe's parking lot

Officers with the Decatur Police Department were dispatched to a private property wreck at the Lowe's on Beltline Road on April 8. During the investigation, officers found Vandiver to be in possession of a quantity of various pills.

