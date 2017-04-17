Decatur Assembly to honor woman with the first Linda Peek 'Champion for Children' Award
Decatur Assembly will honor a Decatur woman with the inaugural Linda Peek "Champion for Children" Award. Ahbra Northcutt will receive the award during the Blue Ribbon Ball on Saturday at the Decatur Country Club.
