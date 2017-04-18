Decatur-assembled rocket carries S.S. John Glenn into space

A Decatur-assembled United Launch Alliance Atlas V carrying supplies to the International Space Station lifts off from complex 41 at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station today. [JOHN RAOUX/ASSOCIATED PRESS] A Decatur-assembled United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket carrying supplies to the International Space Station stands ready at complex 41 at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station on Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.