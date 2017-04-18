Decatur-assembled rocket carries S.S....

Decatur-assembled rocket carries S.S. John Glenn into space

A Decatur-assembled United Launch Alliance Atlas V carrying supplies to the International Space Station lifts off from complex 41 at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station today. [JOHN RAOUX/ASSOCIATED PRESS] A Decatur-assembled United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket carrying supplies to the International Space Station stands ready at complex 41 at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station on Monday.

