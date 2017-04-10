Decatur approves name changes for thr...

Decatur approves name changes for three schools

Name changes are coming to several Decatur City Schools sites, while no decision has been made on whether to name the athletic facilities at the two new high schools. The school board voted Tuesday to name the new campus for Brookhaven students Austin Middle School.

