Decatur accepted into A+ College Ready program

Decatur and Austin are among 20 high schools from across the state that have been selected to join the A+ College Ready Program, which will make available more rigorous class offerings for students, school officials said. East Limestone, Elkmont and West Limestone are also part of the 2017-18 alliance, which is a state initiative aimed at expanding access to Advanced Placement class offerings for underserved students in math, science and English.

