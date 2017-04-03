DCS students prepare for ACT Aspire
Brookhaven eighth-grader Ashanti Sanders knocks out ACT in a boxing match during the ACT Aspire pep rally on Monday. [CRYSTAL VANDER WEIT/DECATUR DAILY] Brookhaven Principal Anita Clarke helps eighth-grader Ashanti Sanders celebrate after she wins the boxing match against ACT during the ACT Aspire pep rally on Monday.
