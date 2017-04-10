Daily lunch services at First UMC and community Easter sunrise celebrations
In observance of Holy Week, which culminates on Sunday with Easter, churches in the Tennessee Valley will hold special services. The worship opportunities begin today at noon at First United Methodist Church, 805 Canal St. N.E., Decatur.
