Council seeks answers to garbage and litter problems
A recent ride on a garbage truck convinced City Councilwoman Kristi Hill that Decatur needs new rules and renewed enforcement of ordinances to cut down on litter in the city. Hill and fellow Councilwoman Paige Bibbee want to move forward with implementing new rules that include requiring the bagging of garbage, and for property owners to remove garbage bins from the public right of way, whether it's an alley or the street.
