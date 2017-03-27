Concealed carry bills cause law enfor...

Concealed carry bills cause law enforcement concern

There are 2 comments on the The Decatur Daily story from Yesterday, titled Concealed carry bills cause law enforcement concern. In it, The Decatur Daily reports that:

Permits would no longer be required for people to carry a concealed handgun or to carry a handgun in a vehicle if proposed state legislation passes, and the prospect has area law enforcement officers worried. Rep. Danny Crawford, R-Athens, a co-sponsor of House Bill 414, said the bill will still allow Alabama residents to get a concealed carry permit so they can carry firearms out of state, but it will not require a permit for concealed carry within the state.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
payme

Corinth, MS

#1 4 hrs ago
This cop is concerned about his safety during a traffic stop. He feels his safety over rides a citizens rights in order to protect him.
ABSOLUTELY WRONG!

It is part of the job. Being a cop is risky and danger is an expectation of the job. You took the job, now don't look to me to protect you by giving up my right to protect myself.

As the job of public servant the safety of the citizen outweighs the safety of the officer.

If you don't like the risk then don't take the job.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

duzitreallymatte r

Since: Nov 11

1,084

Salt Lake City, UT

#2 12 min ago
Situational awareness will go a long way for the officers fearing the unknown.

As usual, the people that show concerns are not always speaking for the officers making the traffic stops. They are speaking for the politicians that appointed them.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Decatur Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
cheating (Aug '13) Mar 30 well 4
Missing person Mar 29 Edna Pierce Lex Ky 1
Mo Brooks is 1 of them Mormons (Mar '12) Mar 28 ardith 10
News Baldwin County sees growth tension spill into p... Mar 24 ThomasA 2
Huntsville Motorcycle clubs? (Jul '14) Mar 23 Bubba the Love Sp... 13
News Moulton Man Says Lawrence County Jail Inmates B... (Jul '07) Mar 21 Christina0940 48
Counting Stanky Pigs Mar 20 Big Pig 1
See all Decatur Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Decatur Forum Now

Decatur Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Decatur Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Final Four
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Decatur, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,706 • Total comments across all topics: 280,020,282

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC