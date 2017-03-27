There are on the The Decatur Daily story from Yesterday, titled Concealed carry bills cause law enforcement concern. In it, The Decatur Daily reports that:

Permits would no longer be required for people to carry a concealed handgun or to carry a handgun in a vehicle if proposed state legislation passes, and the prospect has area law enforcement officers worried. Rep. Danny Crawford, R-Athens, a co-sponsor of House Bill 414, said the bill will still allow Alabama residents to get a concealed carry permit so they can carry firearms out of state, but it will not require a permit for concealed carry within the state.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.