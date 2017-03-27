Concealed carry bills cause law enforcement concern
Permits would no longer be required for people to carry a concealed handgun or to carry a handgun in a vehicle if proposed state legislation passes, and the prospect has area law enforcement officers worried. Rep. Danny Crawford, R-Athens, a co-sponsor of House Bill 414, said the bill will still allow Alabama residents to get a concealed carry permit so they can carry firearms out of state, but it will not require a permit for concealed carry within the state.
#1 4 hrs ago
This cop is concerned about his safety during a traffic stop. He feels his safety over rides a citizens rights in order to protect him.
ABSOLUTELY WRONG!
It is part of the job. Being a cop is risky and danger is an expectation of the job. You took the job, now don't look to me to protect you by giving up my right to protect myself.
As the job of public servant the safety of the citizen outweighs the safety of the officer.
If you don't like the risk then don't take the job.
Since: Nov 11
1,084
#2 12 min ago
Situational awareness will go a long way for the officers fearing the unknown.
As usual, the people that show concerns are not always speaking for the officers making the traffic stops. They are speaking for the politicians that appointed them.
