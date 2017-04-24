Committee to consider letting counties levy up to 5-cent gas tax
A bill that would allow counties to put before voters a local referendum to increase their gas tax by up to 5 cents is in a Senate committee today. Sen. Arthur Orr, R-Decatur, filed Senate Bill 386 last week after a statewide gas tax proposal was declared dead by leadership in the House.
