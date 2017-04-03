Collins says campaign reimbursements were legal
A Decatur lawmaker said her use of her campaign fund to pay for and to receive reimbursement for trips is allowable and likely different than alleged wrongdoing by Gov. Robert Bentley. Rep. Terri Collins earlier this year said she used her campaign fund last year to attend some out-of-state conferences by the National Conference of State Legislatures and the Southern Regional Education Board.
