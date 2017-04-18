City leaders fighting losing battle against temporary signs
A dumpster contains signs that city officials collected and discarded. These temporary signs had been placed illegally in city rights of way.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.
Comments
Add your comments below
Decatur Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Building Church on Slaughter Road
|Fri
|Chester Molester
|16
|Missing person
|Apr 19
|drop that duce
|3
|Murder trial begins for 30-year-old Huntsville ... (Jul '09)
|Apr 18
|oldfriend
|9
|Shoney's expanding with new locations in north ...
|Apr 15
|ThomasA
|4
|Unless You Repent
|Apr 6
|Meat Puppet
|2
|Concealed carry bills cause law enforcement con...
|Apr 4
|jimwildrickjr
|3
|Mo Brooks is 1 of them Mormons (Mar '12)
|Apr 4
|ThomasA
|11
Find what you want!
Search Decatur Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC