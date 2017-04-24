City class to show young adults possibilities of a skilled trade
Calhoun Community College instructor Zeb Ferguson's welding students can start work at $14 per hour with only a few months of training. That type of job advancement is what Decatur Youth Services and the Decatur Career Center hope to show potential job candidates next week during two sessions at the Aquadome.
