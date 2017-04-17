CEO: Search for CFO expected to take 90 days

Decatur City Council members Charles Kirby, left, Kristi Hill, Chuck Ard, Billy Jackson, Paige Bibbee and Mayor Tab Bowling recite the Pledge of Allegiance before meeting at Austin High School on Monday morning. [JOHN GODBEY/DECATUR DAILY] The head of a search firm the Decatur City Council hired Monday said finding a chief financial officer for the city should take about 90 days.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.