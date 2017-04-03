Cancer-linked chemicals build up in 'every organ' in mice, UAB researchers find
Certain man-made chemicals -- believed to be in the bloodstream of nearly every person on Earth thanks to heavy use in consumer manufactured products -- also build up in the brains, hearts, livers, bones and skin of mice according to a study published last week by researchers at the UAB School of Medicine and the University of Notre Dame. The researchers developed a way to trace the chemicals, which are difficult to detect and monitor in the body, by replacing one fluorine atom in the compound with fluorine-18, a radioactive isotope that they can trace through the body using common nuclear medicine techniques.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Add your comments below
Decatur Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Concealed carry bills cause law enforcement con...
|12 hr
|duzitreallymatter
|2
|cheating (Aug '13)
|Mar 30
|well
|4
|Missing person
|Mar 29
|Edna Pierce Lex Ky
|1
|Mo Brooks is 1 of them Mormons (Mar '12)
|Mar 28
|ardith
|10
|Baldwin County sees growth tension spill into p...
|Mar 24
|ThomasA
|2
|Huntsville Motorcycle clubs? (Jul '14)
|Mar 23
|Bubba the Love Sp...
|13
|Moulton Man Says Lawrence County Jail Inmates B... (Jul '07)
|Mar 21
|Christina0940
|48
Find what you want!
Search Decatur Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC