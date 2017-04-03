Cancer-linked chemicals build up in 'every organ' in mice, UAB researchers find

Certain man-made chemicals -- believed to be in the bloodstream of nearly every person on Earth thanks to heavy use in consumer manufactured products -- also build up in the brains, hearts, livers, bones and skin of mice according to a study published last week by researchers at the UAB School of Medicine and the University of Notre Dame. The researchers developed a way to trace the chemicals, which are difficult to detect and monitor in the body, by replacing one fluorine atom in the compound with fluorine-18, a radioactive isotope that they can trace through the body using common nuclear medicine techniques.

