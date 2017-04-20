Calhoun's Chorale to present 'The Reason Why We Sing'
Granville Oldham Jr. directs the Calhoun Chorale during the Tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. program in January. [CRYSTAL VANDER WEIT/DECATUR DAILY FILE] The Calhoun Community College Chorale's spring concert, "The Reason Why We Sing," will feature solos, duets and ensemble pieces under the direction of Granville Oldham.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.
Add your comments below
Decatur Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kenny speegle
|6 hr
|Fred
|1
|Building Church on Slaughter Road
|Apr 21
|Chester Molester
|16
|Missing person
|Apr 19
|drop that duce
|3
|Murder trial begins for 30-year-old Huntsville ... (Jul '09)
|Apr 18
|oldfriend
|9
|Shoney's expanding with new locations in north ...
|Apr 15
|ThomasA
|4
|Unless You Repent
|Apr 6
|Meat Puppet
|2
|Concealed carry bills cause law enforcement con...
|Apr 4
|jimwildrickjr
|3
Find what you want!
Search Decatur Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC