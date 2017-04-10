Calhoun students' art on display
More than 190 pieces of art created by Calhoun Community College students will be on display at the Alabama Center for the Arts through April 21. The exhibit space on Second Avenue in downtown Decatur will feature paintings, digital illustrations, prints, photography, drawings, designs, pen and ink, mixed media, sculptures and ceramics.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.
Add your comments below
Decatur Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Missing person
|Apr 6
|Edna Pierce Lex Ky
|2
|Unless You Repent
|Apr 6
|Meat Puppet
|2
|Concealed carry bills cause law enforcement con...
|Apr 4
|jimwildrickjr
|3
|Mo Brooks is 1 of them Mormons (Mar '12)
|Apr 4
|ThomasA
|11
|cheating (Aug '13)
|Mar 30
|well
|4
|Baldwin County sees growth tension spill into p...
|Mar 24
|ThomasA
|2
|Huntsville Motorcycle clubs? (Jul '14)
|Mar 23
|Bubba the Love Sp...
|13
Find what you want!
Search Decatur Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC