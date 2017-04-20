Both northbound lanes of I-65 reopene...

Both northbound lanes of I-65 reopened after wreck

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Decatur Daily

Northbound lanes were shut down while Decatur Fire, Decatur Police, First Response Ambulance and Air EVAC respond to the scene of a wreck, with entrapment, just north of the Tennessee River on I-65 Wednesday. [CRYSTAL VANDER WEIT/DECATUR DAILY] Decatur Fire, Decatur Police, First Response Ambulance and Air EVAC were dispatched to the scene of a wreck, with entrapment, just north of the Tennessee River on I-65 Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Decatur Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kenny speegle Tue Fred 1
Building Church on Slaughter Road Apr 21 Chester Molester 16
Missing person Apr 19 drop that duce 3
News Murder trial begins for 30-year-old Huntsville ... (Jul '09) Apr 18 oldfriend 9
News Shoney's expanding with new locations in north ... Apr 15 ThomasA 4
Unless You Repent Apr 6 Meat Puppet 2
News Concealed carry bills cause law enforcement con... Apr 4 jimwildrickjr 3
See all Decatur Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Decatur Forum Now

Decatur Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Decatur Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Decatur, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,110 • Total comments across all topics: 280,596,075

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC