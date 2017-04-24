Bill provides civil immunity for resc...

Bill provides civil immunity for rescue of people, pets from hot cars

A bill in the Alabama House would provide legal protections for anyone who breaks into a hot vehicle to rescue a person or pet. House Bill 524 says a person is immune from liability for property damage or injury that results from a forcible entry into a vehicle if: a If they leave the scene before the owner returns to the scene, following information is left on the windshield: Their name, phone number, reason vehicle was entered and "the location, if known, of the person or domestic animal when the actor left the scene."

