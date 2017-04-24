Bill provides civil immunity for rescue of people, pets from hot cars

A bill in the Alabama House would provide legal protections for anyone who breaks into a hot vehicle to rescue a person or pet. House Bill 524 says a person is immune from liability for property damage or injury that results from a forcible entry into a vehicle if: a If they leave the scene before the owner returns to the scene, following information is left on the windshield: Their name, phone number, reason vehicle was entered and "the location, if known, of the person or domestic animal when the actor left the scene."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.