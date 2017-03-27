Autism therapy bill to get committee ...

Autism therapy bill to get committee vote April 12

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Decatur Daily

A bill requiring insurance companies to cover an expensive therapy for autistic children will get a committee vote April 12, the chair of the House Insurance Committee said Friday. Alabama is one of five states where applied behavior analysis therapy isn't covered by most insurance, according to lawmakers and advocates.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Decatur Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
cheating (Aug '13) Mar 30 well 4
Missing person Mar 29 Edna Pierce Lex Ky 1
Mo Brooks is 1 of them Mormons (Mar '12) Mar 28 ardith 10
News Baldwin County sees growth tension spill into p... Mar 24 ThomasA 2
Huntsville Motorcycle clubs? (Jul '14) Mar 23 Bubba the Love Sp... 13
News Moulton Man Says Lawrence County Jail Inmates B... (Jul '07) Mar 21 Christina0940 48
Counting Stanky Pigs Mar 20 Big Pig 1
See all Decatur Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Decatur Forum Now

Decatur Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Decatur Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Final Four
  5. Iran
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Decatur, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,633 • Total comments across all topics: 280,012,683

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC