Authorities: 4 arrested on felony drug charges in Decatur
The Decatur Police Department's Organized Crime Unit made a series of arrests related to distribution of controlled substances within the city limits this week, police said. McKinley Bolding, 31, of 1159 Morgan County 270, Town Creek, was arrested Thursday during a traffic stop in the 400 block of 11th Avenue Southwest, police said.
Decatur Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Building Church on Slaughter Road
|18 hr
|Chester Molester
|16
|Missing person
|Wed
|drop that duce
|3
|Murder trial begins for 30-year-old Huntsville ... (Jul '09)
|Apr 18
|oldfriend
|9
|Shoney's expanding with new locations in north ...
|Apr 15
|ThomasA
|4
|Unless You Repent
|Apr 6
|Meat Puppet
|2
|Concealed carry bills cause law enforcement con...
|Apr 4
|jimwildrickjr
|3
|Mo Brooks is 1 of them Mormons (Mar '12)
|Apr 4
|ThomasA
|11
