Attorneys: Franklin's use of jail food money didn't harm inmates

Attorneys for Morgan County Sheriff Ana Franklin contend in a court filing that Franklin's withdrawal of $160,000 from the jail inmate food account for other purposes did not cause inmates to be underfed and that she should not be found in contempt of a federal consent decree. The response filed late Monday said a 2009 amended consent decree requiring inmate food money be spent exclusively for that purpose applied to then-Sheriff Greg Bartlett, but not to Franklin.

