Atlas V assembled in Decatur launches space station mission

A Decatur-assembled United Launch Alliance Atlas V carrying supplies to the International Space Station lifts off from complex 41 at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station today. [JOHN RAOUX/ASSOCIATED PRESS] A Decatur-assembled United Launch Alliance Atlas V carrying supplies to the International Space Station lifts off from complex 41 at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station today.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.