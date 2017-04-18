Athens State board authorizes tuition increase of up to 5%
The Athens State Board of Trustees on Friday authorized its executive committee to increase tuition for the 2017-2018 school year by up to 5 percent. Mike McCoy, the university's vice president for financial affairs, said that by June administrators will have gone through the budget process and have a better idea of how much of an increase will be needed.
