Asphalt Pavement Alliance Announces W...

Asphalt Pavement Alliance Announces Winnders of 2016 Perpetual Pavement Awards

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Construction Equipment Guide

Ten departments of transportation were named winners of the 2016 Perpetual Pavement Award by Asphalt Pavement Association . The award celebrates long-life asphalt pavements that reflect the characteristics of a Perpetual Pavement design.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Construction Equipment Guide.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Decatur Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Missing person 12 hr Edna Pierce Lex Ky 2
Unless You Repent 14 hr Meat Puppet 2
News Concealed carry bills cause law enforcement con... Apr 4 jimwildrickjr 3
Mo Brooks is 1 of them Mormons (Mar '12) Apr 4 ThomasA 11
cheating (Aug '13) Mar 30 well 4
News Baldwin County sees growth tension spill into p... Mar 24 ThomasA 2
Huntsville Motorcycle clubs? (Jul '14) Mar 23 Bubba the Love Sp... 13
See all Decatur Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Decatur Forum Now

Decatur Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Decatur Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Decatur, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,560 • Total comments across all topics: 280,117,270

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC