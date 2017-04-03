Area gets 1-2 inches of rain overnight

One to 2 inches of rain fell over most of the Decatur area overnight, with 1.28 inches measured at Pryor Field, according to the National Weather Service in Huntsville. Joyce Hames, of the city's Street and Environmental Services, said at 11 a.m. that five streets are listed in the department's flood log, which is used to inform supervisors of problem areas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.