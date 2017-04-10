Amber Alert: Tad Cummins left note for wife, may need to refill medication
Pharmacists across the country are being told to be on the lookout for 15-year-old Elizabeth Thomas and her former teacher, Tad Cummins. District Attorney Brent Cooper said he believes the former Culleoka Unit School teacher left the note in an attempt to buy time and lead investigators in the wrong direction.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.
Add your comments below
Decatur Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Missing person
|Apr 6
|Edna Pierce Lex Ky
|2
|Unless You Repent
|Apr 6
|Meat Puppet
|2
|Concealed carry bills cause law enforcement con...
|Apr 4
|jimwildrickjr
|3
|Mo Brooks is 1 of them Mormons (Mar '12)
|Apr 4
|ThomasA
|11
|cheating (Aug '13)
|Mar 30
|well
|4
|Baldwin County sees growth tension spill into p...
|Mar 24
|ThomasA
|2
|Huntsville Motorcycle clubs? (Jul '14)
|Mar 23
|Bubba the Love Sp...
|13
Find what you want!
Search Decatur Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC