Albany Bistro owners weighing options after closing
One of Decatur's few high-end eateries has closed after eight years, leading some local officials to vow they will work with the owners in hopes of finding a new location for them in the River City. Chef Jake Reed announced over the weekend he is closing Albany Bistro at Grant Street and Somerville Road Southeast because of climbing maintenance costs that made the business model unaffordable.
