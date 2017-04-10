AL: Calhoun Route Considered for NARC...

AL: Calhoun Route Considered for NARCOG Transit

April 17--A bus route to Calhoun Community College's main campus and other experimental routes could be added to the North Central Alabama Regional Council of Governments Regional Transit Agency service. Transit Agency Director Robby Cantrell said he wants to create efficiencies and improve the service as part of a five-year plan for the agency, which serves Morgan and Lawrence counties.

