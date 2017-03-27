ADEM: 45 percent federal cut - worst-case scenario'

Federal funding cuts to the Alabama Department of Environmental Management could result in "targeting inspections" to industries with a greater risk of non-compliance and a reduction in monitoring for contaminants not previously found in the state. Lance LeFleur, director of ADEM, said recently he'll update the agency's commissioners this month about what a reduction of up to 45 percent in federal funding would mean to the agency.

