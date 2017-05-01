Accountability Act opponents say cost to public schools high
Opponents of the Alabama Accountability Act are fighting a proposed change to it by calculating how much money they believe public school systems have lost - $87 million - since its creation in 2013. Proponents of Senate Bill 123 are "trying to expand the tax credits so more corporations can take advantage of it," Alabama Education Association spokeswoman Amy Marlowe said last week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.
Add your comments below
Decatur Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mo Brooks is 1 of them Mormons (Mar '12)
|2 hr
|Paul
|12
|What is wrong with mo brooks
|2 hr
|Paul
|1
|is huntsville a good place to live? (Aug '09)
|Sun
|Pastor Purseisfull
|33
|Huntsville Motorcycle clubs? (Jul '14)
|Sun
|jcorvette72
|14
|alabama lottery
|Sun
|jcorvette72
|6
|Kenny speegle
|Apr 25
|Fred
|1
|Shoney's expanding with new locations in north ...
|Apr 15
|ThomasA
|4
Find what you want!
Search Decatur Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC