3rd Friday street festival returns to downtown Decatur
Street musician, an arts market, classic cars and children's zone will return to downtown Decatur this week for 3rd Friday. The monthly street festival, held during the spring, summer and fall on Second Avenue Southeast, will take place from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Featured musicians will be the Decatur Youth Symphony at the Alabama Center for the Arts, Jack Ryan and Valerie Denny at Downtown Dawgs, Laura Alaina Key at Kathleen's, Dustin Allen at Gyro Uno, and The Chordsman at Jones Park.
Decatur Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Building Church on Slaughter Road
|11 hr
|Chester Molester
|9
|Murder trial begins for 30-year-old Huntsville ... (Jul '09)
|Tue
|oldfriend
|9
|Shoney's expanding with new locations in north ...
|Apr 15
|ThomasA
|4
|Missing person
|Apr 6
|Edna Pierce Lex Ky
|2
|Unless You Repent
|Apr 6
|Meat Puppet
|2
|Concealed carry bills cause law enforcement con...
|Apr 4
|jimwildrickjr
|3
|Mo Brooks is 1 of them Mormons (Mar '12)
|Apr 4
|ThomasA
|11
