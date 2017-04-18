3rd Friday street festival returns to downtown Decatur

Street musician, an arts market, classic cars and children's zone will return to downtown Decatur this week for 3rd Friday. The monthly street festival, held during the spring, summer and fall on Second Avenue Southeast, will take place from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Featured musicians will be the Decatur Youth Symphony at the Alabama Center for the Arts, Jack Ryan and Valerie Denny at Downtown Dawgs, Laura Alaina Key at Kathleen's, Dustin Allen at Gyro Uno, and The Chordsman at Jones Park.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.