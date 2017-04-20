2017 Design An Ad Winners
The Decatur Daily 2017 Design An Ad winner Mollye Hellebrand, a 4th-grader from Walter Jackson Elementary, with retired publisher Barrett Shelton Jr. at Calhoun Community College in Decatur on Monday. [CRYSTAL VANDER WEIT/DECATUR DAILY] The Decatur Daily 2017 Design An Ad winner Rachelle Harden, a 9th-grader from Priceville High School, with retired publisher Barrett Shelton Jr. at Calhoun Community College in Decatur on Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.
Add your comments below
Decatur Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kenny speegle
|6 hr
|Fred
|1
|Building Church on Slaughter Road
|Apr 21
|Chester Molester
|16
|Missing person
|Apr 19
|drop that duce
|3
|Murder trial begins for 30-year-old Huntsville ... (Jul '09)
|Apr 18
|oldfriend
|9
|Shoney's expanding with new locations in north ...
|Apr 15
|ThomasA
|4
|Unless You Repent
|Apr 6
|Meat Puppet
|2
|Concealed carry bills cause law enforcement con...
|Apr 4
|jimwildrickjr
|3
Find what you want!
Search Decatur Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC