2 murder indictments handed down by Morgan County grand jury
Felony murder indictments were handed down against two Decatur residents by a Morgan County grand jury, the district attorney's office said Wednesday. Michelle Owens is accused of shooting and killing her husband, and Scott Dutton is charged with shooting and killing a man outside Dutton's home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.
