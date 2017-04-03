2 murder indictments handed down by M...

2 murder indictments handed down by Morgan County grand jury

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Decatur Daily

Felony murder indictments were handed down against two Decatur residents by a Morgan County grand jury, the district attorney's office said Wednesday. Michelle Owens is accused of shooting and killing her husband, and Scott Dutton is charged with shooting and killing a man outside Dutton's home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Decatur Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Unless You Repent 5 hr REPENT 1
News Concealed carry bills cause law enforcement con... Tue jimwildrickjr 3
Mo Brooks is 1 of them Mormons (Mar '12) Tue ThomasA 11
cheating (Aug '13) Mar 30 well 4
Missing person Mar 29 Edna Pierce Lex Ky 1
News Baldwin County sees growth tension spill into p... Mar 24 ThomasA 2
Huntsville Motorcycle clubs? (Jul '14) Mar 23 Bubba the Love Sp... 13
See all Decatur Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Decatur Forum Now

Decatur Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Decatur Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

Decatur, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,320 • Total comments across all topics: 280,099,089

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC