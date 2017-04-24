2 men accused of selling cocaine in Decatur
Brodrick Maurice Reedus, 29, of 212 Memorial Drive S.W., Decatur, sold cocaine in Decatur on multiple occasions, police said. Quincy Jamar Wilkerson, 24, of 218 Sixth Avenue N.W., Decatur, sold cocaine in Decatur on one occasion, police said.
