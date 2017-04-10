2 Hartselle men charged with burglary in Decatur
Amos Weldon Hester, 49, and Rexie Allen Hester, 47, both of 1210 W. Sparkman St., Hartselle, were charged with third-degree burglary after their vehicle was stopped by Decatur police following the burglary report. Police said a resident in the 900 block of Vestavia Drive in Decatur reported a burglary in progress.
