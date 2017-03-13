Witt files civil lawsuit against DCS
Attorneys for a tenured Decatur City Schools teacher charged with having sex with two students filed a lawsuit against the school district, but details about the civil suit are not public because of a pending motion to seal the case. Huntsville attorneys Robert Tuten and Nickolas Heatherly, who are representing teacher Carrie Cabri Witt, filed the lawsuit in February.
