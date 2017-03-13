Who's new

Who's new

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Decatur Daily

Grandparents are Beverly Turner, of Hartselle, and Chad Turner, of Cullman, and Tammy McDugald, of Hartselle. a Bradie Wyatt Moore, 8 pounds, 5 ounces, born Feb. 27 to Hunter Moore and Cassady Pitt, both of Decatur.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Decatur Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dumb conspiracy theorists. Sat Rednecksgohome 1
News Shoney's expanding with new locations in north ... Mar 10 Edd 1
Oral sex Mar 9 Denny 1
things aint greater in decatur (Jan '16) Mar 8 Coming home 3
alabama lottery Mar 7 mudinmyeye 5
News Alabama theater shuns 'Beauty and the Beast' ov... Mar 5 ThomasA 3
Adult conversation with men ages 30-45 Mar 3 Anonymous 1
See all Decatur Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Decatur Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Warning for Morgan County was issued at March 13 at 2:08PM CDT

Decatur Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Decatur Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
  1. South Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Health Care
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
 

Decatur, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,748 • Total comments across all topics: 279,525,924

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC