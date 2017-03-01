UPDATED: Decatur teen dies after moto...

UPDATED: Decatur teen dies after motorcycle wreck

Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn said Adam Carle, 17, of Decatur, was pronounced dead at the Decatur Morgan Hospital this morning. According to police, at about 8:51 a.m., Morgan County dispatch received a call regarding a motorcycle crash with injury in the parking lot of the Point Mallard Aquatic center.

