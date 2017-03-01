UPDATED: Decatur teen dies after motorcycle wreck
Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn said Adam Carle, 17, of Decatur, was pronounced dead at the Decatur Morgan Hospital this morning. According to police, at about 8:51 a.m., Morgan County dispatch received a call regarding a motorcycle crash with injury in the parking lot of the Point Mallard Aquatic center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.
Add your comments below
Decatur Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alabama theater shuns 'Beauty and the Beast' ov...
|14 hr
|Dinnie
|3
|Adult conversation with men ages 30-45
|Fri
|Jules7919
|1
|alabama lottery
|Fri
|Rednecksgohome
|2
|Review: Chronic Pain Care Svc - Shaun Aggarwal MD (Aug '11)
|Thu
|EddieB
|349
|Shahdad Naghshpour
|Mar 2
|Concerned American
|3
|Republicans love russia
|Mar 1
|dud
|3
|Decatur woman charged with forgery
|Mar 1
|dud
|1
Find what you want!
Search Decatur Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC