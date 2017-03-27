Uncovering the Past Time capsule found in cornerstone of Decatur church
To commemorate the building of a new sanctuary, 351 people signed cards, wrapped them in brown paper, tied it with twine and placed the package in a hollowed-out portion of a limestone cornerstone etched with the words "Central Baptist Sunday School 1926." The cards remained hidden for 90 years.
