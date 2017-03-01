This Decatur company is taking humans...

This Decatur company is taking humans to space

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Decatur Daily

An Atlas V rocket carrying the NROL-79 mission is launched at the Vandenberg Air Force Base, California, on Wednesday. The rocket carrying a classified U.S. satellite dubbed NROL-79 is described only as a national security payload for the National Reconnaissance Office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Decatur Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Alabama theater shuns 'Beauty and the Beast' ov... 1 hr Frodo 5
alabama lottery 6 hr ThomasA 3
Adult conversation with men ages 30-45 Fri Jules7919 1
Review: Chronic Pain Care Svc - Shaun Aggarwal MD (Aug '11) Thu EddieB 349
Shahdad Naghshpour Mar 2 Concerned American 3
Republicans love russia Mar 1 dud 3
News Decatur woman charged with forgery Mar 1 dud 1
See all Decatur Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Decatur Forum Now

Decatur Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Decatur Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
 

Decatur, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,423 • Total comments across all topics: 279,330,411

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC