Things to Do
The Limestone County Home and Garden Show will take place at the Limestone County Event Center, 114 W. Pryor St. in Athens, today from 5-8 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Tickets cost $2 for one day and $3 for two days. A friendship is forged between Miss Daisy, a stubborn Jewish widow, and Hoke, the kind-hearted black driver, in "Driving Miss Daisy."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.
Add your comments below
Decatur Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Shoney's expanding with new locations in north ...
|3 hr
|Edd
|1
|Oral sex
|19 hr
|Denny
|1
|things aint greater in decatur (Jan '16)
|Wed
|Coming home
|3
|alabama lottery
|Mar 7
|mudinmyeye
|5
|Alabama theater shuns 'Beauty and the Beast' ov...
|Mar 5
|ThomasA
|3
|Adult conversation with men ages 30-45
|Mar 3
|Anonymous
|1
|Review: Chronic Pain Care Svc - Shaun Aggarwal MD (Aug '11)
|Mar 2
|EddieB
|349
Find what you want!
Search Decatur Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC