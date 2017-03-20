Tennessee Police Searching for 15-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Kidnapped by Armed Teacher

"Our efforts to locate her - and the man believed to have kidnapped her - remain active and ongoing, but to this point have produced no credible sightings or actionable information about their whereabouts," the Tennesee Bureau of Investigations said Cummins is believed to be armed with two handguns, according to the TBI. An amber alert was activated in Tennessee and Alabama following Thomas' disappearance, and investigators were last able to locate her near Decatur, Ala.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Time.