Tennessee Police Searching for 15-Yea...

Tennessee Police Searching for 15-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Kidnapped by Armed Teacher

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Time

"Our efforts to locate her - and the man believed to have kidnapped her - remain active and ongoing, but to this point have produced no credible sightings or actionable information about their whereabouts," the Tennesee Bureau of Investigations said Cummins is believed to be armed with two handguns, according to the TBI. An amber alert was activated in Tennessee and Alabama following Thomas' disappearance, and investigators were last able to locate her near Decatur, Ala.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Time.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Decatur Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Counting Stanky Pigs Mon Big Pig 1
Dumb conspiracy theorists. Mar 11 Rednecksgohome 1
News Shoney's expanding with new locations in north ... Mar 10 Edd 1
Oral sex Mar 9 Denny 1
things aint greater in decatur (Jan '16) Mar 8 Coming home 3
alabama lottery Mar 7 mudinmyeye 5
News Decatur woman charged with forgery Mar 1 dud 1
See all Decatur Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Decatur Forum Now

Decatur Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Decatur Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

Decatur, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,479 • Total comments across all topics: 279,712,643

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC